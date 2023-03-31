Green light for Galway’s first Wetherspoons at Eglinton Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for Galway’s first Wetherspoons pub at Eglinton Street in the city.

The project will involve the transformation of the former Carbon Nightclub premises.

Wetherspoons bought the property in 2019, but COVID-19 saw the plans shelved for several years.

Planning permission was finally sought last summer for the multi-million euro plan, which has now been approved by city planners.

“The Three Red Sails” will be a two-storey bar and restaurant with a rooftop terrace – and Galway’s student population have been identified as the main target market.

The latest the bar would open would be 12.30am on Friday and Saturday, with earlier closing times Sunday through Thursday.

A number of local submissions were lodged – including a local business that took issue with some elements of the plan, but ultimately wished them well.

There were also submissions from local residents living near the premises, who raised concerns around noise pollution and anti-social behavior.

In the end, city planners have cleared the way for Wetherspoons to set up their first premises in Galway – with 23 conditions attached to the approval.