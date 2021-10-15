Green light for Galway Christmas Market to return in November

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for the Galway Christmas Market to return next month.

Galway City Council has issued a license for the event, which will run from November 12th to December 22nd.

First introduced in 2010, the event was cancelled last year due to public health concerns over Covid-19.

This year will see the return of iconic features such as food stalls, marquee and the big wheel to Eyre Square.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Organiser Maria Moynihan-Lee says they’re thrilled to be back.