Green light for fresh planning application for marine park at Cill Chiaráin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta has approved the preparation of a new planning application for a marine park at Cill Chiaráin.

It’s after the proposed multi-million euro project was rejected by An Bord Pleanala earlier this year.

There was widespread shock in Connemara when An Bord Pleanala upheld the original refusal of permission by county planners.

The refusal hinged on environmental concerns, given the proposed park would be located near special areas of conservation.

But Údarás vowed to continue to move forward with the strategic project, which could create hundreds of new jobs and drive even greater investment.

The board has now approved a capital allocation of up to half a million, to drive a new planning application.

It’ll enable consultants to update the masterplan and take into account matters raised in the An Bord Pleanala decision