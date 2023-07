Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given the green light for a planned expansion of the SCCUL Enterprise Centre in Ballybane.

SCCUL is a non-profit, social enterprise that supports societal change by promoting community, enterprise, wellbeing and social inclusion initiatives.

The expansion project will add 430m2 to the existing building, most of which will be office space.

Permission has been granted with 8 conditions attached.