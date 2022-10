Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for major eco-works to be carried out at the ATU Galway campus at Wellpark in the city.

The plans involve a medium retrofit of the existing building, previously known as GMIT Cluain Mhuire.

There’ll be external and internal insultation installed, as well as door and window upgrades, roof works and installation of solar systems.

The works are part of the government-funded energy retrofit Pathfinder Programme.