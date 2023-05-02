Green light for demolition of old Emergency Department at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for the demolition of the old Emergency Department at UHG.

The works are to clear the way for the construction of a new Women and Children’s Block, which will house a new Emergency Department.

Since late last year, a temporary Emergency Department has been in operation at University Hospital Galway.

That was needed to free up the space occupied by the old Emergency Department, which is needed for a full new block.

When built, it’ll incorporate a brand new emergency department – but it’s likely to be at least several years before that project is realised.

In the meantime, the go-ahead has now been given by city planners to demolish the old ED and several associated buildings.

In seeking permission, they were described by the HSE as having reached the end of their useful life, with significant infrastructure issues.