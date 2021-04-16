Green light for controversial waste transfer station in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has given the green light for a controversial waste transfer station in Ballinasloe.

Bruscar Bhearna Teoranta has been granted a waste transfer permit for a facility at Pollboy.

An application was previously granted in 2018, but was later overturned following a High Court action taken by local residents.

Campaigners have continued to argue it’s an inappropriate location for the facility due to the volume of trucks that would pass through Ballinasloe.

Almost 700 submissions were received on the latest application for the permit to operate the waste transfer station.

Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s disappointing news, but they won’t be giving up as it’s just not the correct location – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour