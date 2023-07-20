Green light for City Bin Co. to be acquired by Thorntons Recycling

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has given the green light for a planned takeover of Oranmore-based City Bin Co.

It’ll be acquired by Thorntons Recycling as per a deal agreed in July of last year.

City Bin was founded over 25 years ago and started with a modest fleet of a single truck and four bins.

It grew to serve thousands of homes and businesses between Galway and Dublin, and currently employs almost 200 staff.

Last July, it was bought by Dublin-based Thornton’s Recycling – a family-owned business that employs more than 550 staff.

The CCPC determined that a full investigation would be required to see if the deal would lead to a substanial lessening of competition, particularly for customers in Dublin.

It’s now cleared the way for the deal to go ahead, subject to a number of legally binding commitments.

One stipulates that the firm must divest itself of a certain number of customers located in areas serviced by both Thorntons and City Bin.