Green light for changes at Glenlo Abbey Hotel

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- County planners have given approval for planned changes at The Glenlo Abbey Hotel on the outskirts of the city.

They involve the demolition of the existing walls storage shed and yard area north of the Pullman Train Restaurant.

The current kitchen within the Pullman Train would be converted to a dining carriage and a new commercial kitchen would be constructed.

The Pullman Restaurant is comprised of restored original carriages from the Orient Express, and overlooks Lough Corrib.