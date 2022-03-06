Green light for Cappagh Road apartment complex

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – City planners have given the green light for an apartment development at Cappagh Road.

The project is led by Leadlane (Cappagh) Limited and is to be located at Lenabower.

It involves three blocks of duplexes split over one and two storeys.

Each block will be made up of 10 two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.

It also involves the demolition of two derelict houses.

City planners have attached 24 conditions.

One states the position of the pedestrian and bicycle connection points to the adjacent city council lands is to be agreed in writing.