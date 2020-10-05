Green light for Athenry Gaelcampus to enter design and planning stage

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Education Minister has confirmed that the accommodation brief for a proposed new Gaelcampus in Athenry has been approved – and the project can now move to the design and planning stage.

That’s according to Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, who says the confirmation is essentially the final ‘green light’ to allow development to get underway.

The development will bring together existing schools Colaiste an Eachreidh and Gaelscoil Riada on one site, which will accommodate over 500 students.

The Gaelcampus will be developed on the site of the old Clarin College in Athenry, which has became vacant since the opening of a new expanded school on the edge of the town.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon says he’s hopeful the design of the Gaelcampus will be completed in a relatively short timeframe so a planning application can be lodged: