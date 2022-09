Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The green light has been given for 82 new homes in Rahoon.

The project will see 53 houses, 14 apartments, 8 duplex units and 7 community units constructed at a site at Letteragh Road.

There’ll also be a new day centre for Ability West provided as part of the development, as well as a new foothpath along Letteragh Road.

City planners have approved the project led by Burkeway Homes with 25 conditions attached.