Green light for 78 unit housing development in Ballinasloe

County planners have granted permission for a 78 unit housing development in Ballinasloe.

The project is being led by Limehill Esker Ltd and calls for the construction of 78 apartments and houses at a site in Dunlo, Ballinasloe.

The residential units will be split into 40 detached, semi detached and terraced houses along with 38 apartments.

Plans at the site also include for a creche and office space.

The application has been approved with 35 conditions attached.

