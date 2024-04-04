Galway West’s Noel Grealish becomes second local independent to publically declare support for Simon Harris

Galway West’s Noel Grealish has become the second local independent TD to publically declare he will be supporting the nomination of Simon Harris as Taoiseach next week.

This follows Roscommon/ Galway Denis Naughten’s declaration of support yesterday

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly hasn’t commented yet while Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney says he has met with Minister Harris – but remains undecided.

Deputy Grealish said he made the decision after an hour long meeting with Minister Harris this morning, during which they spoke about the Galway Ring Road and the new ED at UHG

He says Minister Harris also gave a committment to look at other issues.

Meanwhile, Roscommon/Galway Independent TD Denis Naughten confirmed yesterday he will be voting for Simon Harris.