GRD Programme praised for their work with Ukrainians across the country

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A programme run by Galway Rural Development has been praised by Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív for their work with regard to the training and settlement of Ukrainians across the county.

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme that has been delivered by Galway Rural Development across County Galway is delivered across Ireland by community-led Local Development Companies’, funded through the Department of Rural and Community Development and co-funded from the European Social Fund.

Deputy O’Cuiv thanked the team at Galway Rural Development and the other agencies who have displayed resilience and flexibility as we collectively seek to support those who have arrived adding that Ireland has been a strong supporter and friend of Ukraine and assisting Ukrainians to adapt and integrate, and then secure employment, is of paramount importance.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, CEO of Galway Rural Development Steve Dolan said it has been terrific to see the areas involved and welcoming them into the Community.