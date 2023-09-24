Galway Bay FM

24 September 2023

GRD benefit from knowledge-exchange with local Estonian development group during visit

Galway Rural Development says the knowledge exchange gained from linking up with a local Estonian development group is invaluable.

Members of Kodukant Läänemaa were shown the range of LEADER-funded projects during their visits to Loughrea, Mountbellew, Headford and Portumna this week

This is the second alliance GRD has created in the past year, with the group highlighting the benefits of the LEADER programme for local communities.

Chairperson of GRD, Cllr Pete Roche, says lots can be learned through international collaboration

 

 

 

