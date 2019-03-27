Grave concerns over 2023 timeline for new A&E at UHG

There are grave concerns at the timeline for the new UHG Accident and Emergency Department with HSE officials confirming it will be completed by 2023.

The Emergency Department has been designed to occupy two floors of a new five-storey block at University Hospital Galway.

There would also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

At a meeting of the regional health forum this week, Assistant National Director HSE Estates West Manager Joe Hoare said stage one of the design process is nearing completion and that a planning application will be submitted in 8 to 12 weeks.

The Estates West Manager says the HSE hopes to have a detailed design for 2020, with enabling works to begin the following year.

It’s expected the new Emergency Department would be completed between 2022 and 2023.

Galway county Councillor Mary Hoade, a former chairperson of the Health Forum says the project should be further ahead, and she is very concerned.