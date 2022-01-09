Grants awarded to 8 social enterprises across city for purchase of equipment

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Grants totalling €20,000 have been awarded to 8 social enterprises in the city to purchase vital equipment.

Social enterprises are focused on social, societal or environmental change through commercial activity, rather than maximising profits.

The beneficiaries are Westside Resource centre, Ballybane Community Centre, le Cheile Westside, Galway Community Circus, Meals4Health, Simon Community Galway, An Mheitheal Rothar and Galway Co-operative Housing Development Society.

The Funds from the Department of Rural and Community development will cover the purchase of IT and office equipment, furniture, tools and safety upgrades such as CO2 Detectors.