Grants available for community support organisations in Galway working through pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Grants of up to 2-thousand-500 euro are available for organisations in Galway which are providing community support throughout the pandemic.

The grants come from Galway Rural Development which says it will prioritise organisations which are incurring costs on direct delivery of frontline services to people connected with the current emergency.

These include organisations delivering groceries, medication and meals.

Resources have also been made available for disadvantaged families across the county, including art supplies and games.

CEO of Galway Rural Development, Steve Dolan says it’s important to support vulnerable people during this crisis – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…