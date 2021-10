From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Grant Thornton’s Galway base will share in 1000 jobs being created by the company over the next three years.

The professional services firm is looking for skilled workers in the areas of accounting, finance, technology and cyber.

The positions will be based at its offices in Galway, Limerick, Cork, Dublin, Longford, Kildare and Belfast.

Managing Partner, Mick McAteer, says they need the extra workers as the company is growing nationwide.