Grant scheme for street enhancement opens in Athenry and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pilot grant sheme for street enhancement works has opened for applications in Athenry and Ballinasloe.

The Streetscape Enhancement Scheme is open to residential and commercial property owners and offers funding for 50 per cent of costs of qualifying works.

It provides support for works including painting, signage replacement, shopfront improvement, lighting, and the purchase of street furniture.

Grants may vary between 500 euro and 4-thousand euro per building.

An application form is available on www.galway.ie.