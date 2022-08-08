NUIG graduate’s business raises 5.4 million euro in seed funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway graduate’s start-up has raised 5.4 million euro in seed funding.

Mark Abraham, who received a first class honours in Commerce at NUIG, is the Founder and CEO of Shackle, a hospitality tech company.

The Irish startup raised 5.5 million dollars for its hotel check-in technology – allowing guests use a mobile phone app to get into their room, rather than needing a room key or card.

The Tullamore native co-founded London-based ‘Shackle’, which is named after Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton, in 2020.