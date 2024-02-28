Galway Bay FM

28 February 2024

Grá Fest to kick off in Galway city tomorrow

A Love Festival is hitting the streets of Galway city from tomorrow, Leap Year Day.

Grá Fest will take place from tomorrow until Sunday with events all weekend geared towards love and romance.

Galway Love Festival will be launched with an Indecent Proposals Party from 6-8 tomorrow evening at The Quays Front Bar.

Throughout the weekend, windows around the Latin Quarter will be donned in love-themed artwork, to help boost the feel of romance in the city.

Some of the events taking place include a glow stick disco, free caricatures by cartoonist Jim Cogan and a poetry hotline.

And it will wrap up with The Divil’s Ball Closing Party – a masked ball at the Dew Drop Inn on Sunday at 8pm.

