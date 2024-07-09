9 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Owner of Grá Chocolates hopes to open Galway’s first chocolate factory

Share story:
Owner of Grá Chocolates hopes to open Galway’s first chocolate factory

Gráinne Mullins, owner of Grá Chocolates, is hoping to build Galway’s first-ever chocolate factory.

Gráinne recently shared with her followers that both rent and ingredients have risen greatly in price, and the local entrepreneur wants to avoid raising prices for customers.

She is seeking help from the public through crowd-funding to realise her dream of building a factory, which she says will future-proof the business.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Gráinne explains the cost and process involved in building the factory:

 

Share story:

Frustration grows as never-ending saga of Loughrea traffic lights rumbles on

Frustration is growing in Loughrea, as a seemingly never-ending saga over traffic lights rumbles on with no end in sight. The lights at West Bridge have b...

Galway Senator Pauline O'Reilly says now is right time for new Green Party leader

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly says now is the right time for a new leader, as Roderic O’Gorman takes over the post. Eamon Ryan announced he ...

Significant water outages in Spiddal area due to burst watermain

There are significant water outages in the Spiddal area due to a burst watermain. Uisce Eireann says a full service will not be restored until early this ...

Fake or Fact - You Decide: Episode 1

Episode one of the news team’s programme exploring media literacy explores the following topics. 1.The importance of the public being able to accura...