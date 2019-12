Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The government has agreed to draft new laws allowing for the excavation of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home

The legislation will also allow for the remains to be exhumed and DNA testing to be carried out to try and identify the babies.

It’s been confirmed the Sisters of Bon Secours will pay 2.5 million euro towards the cost – but the full cost could be up to 13 million.

