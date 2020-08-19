Government urges anyone camping today to pack up and go home as soon as possible

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is urging anyone camping today to pack up and go home as soon as possible.

The advice from government emergency officials comes ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen tonight, with Galway one of the counties under the second highest Status Orange warning

Local authorities are now deploying temporary flood defences and putting response staff on standby.

Keith Leonard National Director of Fire and Emergency Management, says it’s not safe to be camping at this time – to hear more on Storm Ellen tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…