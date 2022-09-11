Government urged to use budget underspend to extend Western Rail Corridor

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A €151m underspend in the transport budget for this year could be used to extend the Western Rail Corridor.

That’s according to Deputy Sean Canney, who’s urging the Government to use the funds to re-open the corridor from Athenry to Tuam and onto Claremorris.

The Galway East TD says this network would drive foreign direct investment, address regional imbalance, and take hundreds of cars off our roads.

And Deputy Canney says the political will is there – and the Government can easily deliver this important project.