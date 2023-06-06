Government urged to solve paradox of full Galway school buses with empty seats

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is urging the Government to solve the paradox of full school buses with empty seats.

He says countless seats that have been claimed under the free transport scheme are not being used in practice.

He argues this is leading to an absurd situation where parents are renting private buses, or following the school bus, while seats are empty.

Deputy Canney says it was a late, badly thought out measure that’s seriously impacting on parents living in rural areas.

And he’s asking that some common sense is applied for the next school term.