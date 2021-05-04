Government urged to revisit new rural environmental protection scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the government to revisit a pilot for a new rural environmental protection scheme.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney argues the new REPS scheme was developed by the Department of Agriculture without adequate consultation with farming organisations.

The Independent TD says the fund falls short of what was committed with 10 million euro available this year.

He also argues the threshold is set too low with a maximum grant of 12 hundred euro.

Deputy Canney argues the new scheme expects too much from farmers while offering little in return……