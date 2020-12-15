Government urged to reach out to retired doctors across West to support COVID-19 vaccination programme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being urged to reach out to retired doctors and other health staff across the West to support the rollout of the COVID -19 vaccination programme rather than redeploying existing staff.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten argues there are already record breaking backlogs in the healthcare system without the added complication of redirecting staff for the programme.

It comes as the Dáil Committee on Children & Disabilty heard front line therapists such as speech therapists are not being redeployed from COVID testing and tracing back into their old jobs treating children, as relief staff are being recruited.

Deputy Naughten has warned the practice will lead to a situation where preschool children referred for speech and language services may not get the neccessary support before their Holy Communion.

The Independent TD argues the HSE has not adequately reached out to retired staff, those who responded to the ‘Be on call for Ireland’ campaign and the Defence Force….