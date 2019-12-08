Government urged to publish legislation on Tuam burial site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway historian Catherine Corless is urging the government to publish legislation which will allow further excavation of the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

It would also allow for the exhumation and DNA testing of the babies, in an effort to reunite them with their families.

It’s over a year since the measure was approved by Cabinet, but families are still waiting for the reunion.

Catherine says it’s vital families find out the truth about the hundreds of babies that are believed to have been buried at the former Mother and Baby Home.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..