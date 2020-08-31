Government urged to progress South Galway flood relief scheme as feasibility study set to be published

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A county councillor has urged the government to push the completion of the South Galway flood relief scheme.

It comes as the findings of the project’s feasibility study are set to be published next month – after major delays.

Councillor Joe Byrne says it’s expected the development will not be complete until 2022 and therefore, it needs political will to progress as quickly as possible.

He says the people of South Galway are living in fear over flooding.

Meanwhile, Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is to meet with the OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan next week, to discuss the need for work on the flood relief scheme to get underway as soon as possible.

Deputy Cannon says delivering the scheme has never been closer but pressure must be kept on until it’s completed.