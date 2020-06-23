Government tourism programme to explore linking Wild Atlantic Way with Giant’s Causeway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Government tourism programme is to explore the possibility of linking the Wild Atlantic Way with the Giant’s Causeway.

The initiative, if approved, would bring visitors into towns and villages along the Galway coast at popular tourist areas such as Kinvara and across Connemara.

Tourism in Northern Ireland has increased significantly in recent years – largely due to the exposure the region received while the hit TV show Game of Thrones was filmed there.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the programme would represent a major economic boost to Galway and the wider west coast….

