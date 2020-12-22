Government to announce new restrictions on hospitality and travel shortly

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is to announce new restrictions on hospitality and travel this afternoon.

It comes amid a concerning rise in the number of new cases of Covid-19 and the new strain of the virus in the UK.

The announcement is expected at around half past twelve – and we’ll have it live on Galway Bay FM as soon as it happens.

Post-Christmas COVID restrictions will be brought forward this afternoon.

While Christmas isn’t going to be totally cancelled, it will be severely limited.

From early afternoon on Christmas eve much of the hospitality sector will close including pubs and restaurants.

Hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, cinemas and galleries will close as well – but gyms and non-essential retail will be allowed to stay open with tighter restrictions on how many people are allowed in-store.

From midnight on St Stephen’s Day inter-county travel will be banned.

Though people will be able to return home from wherever they are after that date.

The ban on travel from the UK will be extended until at least December 31st.

Household visits will also be phased down and out over the next two weeks.