Government TD claims building Galway City Ring Road would be “act of vandalism”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Government TD has told the Dáil that building the Galway City Ring Road would be an “act of vandalism” against current and future generations.

Green Party Deputy Brian Leddin claimed the time for continuing with outdated planning practices that do not adhere to our climate objectives is over.

The Limerick TD argued the project, which was recently approved by An Bord Pleanála, would increase emissions, scar the landscape, and destroy homes and habitats.

Deputy Leddin suggested the controversial and long-awaited road is not the solution to traffic issues in Galway.