Government Sub Committee on Maternity Leave and Supports for public representatives to focus on other issues concerning public representatives.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new Government Sub-Committee established to examine the issues associated with maternity leave and supports for local authority elected members met on Monday last.

The committee, that includes Tuam Independent Councillor Karey McHugh and is comprised of representatives of the main political parties, not only looked at the initial issues but following that meeting have expanded their remit to focus on concerns that affect all public representatives male and female including paternity leave for fathers, supports for those who are carers and sick leave among others.

The subcommittee recognised that there is an urgent need to address the issue of support women with parenting responsibilities who wish to enter local government.

All issues will be discussed at upcoming meetings with recommendations issued in due course.