Government slammed for inaction as wait times hit “new extreme” at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is demanding the Health Minister get a handle on unacceptable waiting times at the Emergency Department at UHG.

It’s after recent information obtained by the Sinn Fein Party revealed the average waiting times at units cross the country.

At UHG, the average waiting time at the ED for those over 75 years of age is 19 hours – while for under 75’s, the average wait is 13 hours.

Deputy Farrell says these figures represent a “new extreme” – particularly when the HSE’s target admission time is six hours.

She argues the Health Minister and the Government need to adopt a zero tolerance approach immediately.