Government scheme to kickstart unactivated planning permissions in Galway city for build-to-sell apartments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is set to be included in a new government scheme which aims to kick start unactivated planning permissions for build to sell apartments.

Galway, Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Waterford are to be included in the campaign which is led by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in partnership with the Housing Agency.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in partnership with the Housing Agency have now issued a Stakeholder Notice with additional details regarding the new Croí Cónaithe (Cities) Scheme.

It follows a consultation workshop with 31 industry experts.

The scheme aims to assist in addressing the on-going viability challenges for such developments nationally by providing direct but targeted supports, while benefiting the end consumer in terms of additional apartments for purchase in areas of high demand, such as Galway city.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says the Croí Cónaithe (Cities) fund will be launched early in the New Year.

He has moved to stress its future success depends on open discussion with a broad range of sectors.