Government resisting calls to extend the term of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission

print

The government is resisting calls to extend the term of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

It’s due to expire at the end of this month with serious questions over the handling and deletion of audio recordings of survivor testimony.

Members of the Commission have also resisted calls to appear before an Oireachtas committee.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman believes extending the Commission would not solve those issues – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]