Government recommends appointment of two NUIG professors to Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has recommended the appointment of two NUI Galway professors to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

The body aims to protect and promote human rights and equality in Ireland.

Members of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission are appointed by the President of Ireland on the advice of the government, and eight candidates have now been recommended for appointment.

Among the group of candidates are Professor Siobhán Mullally who is the Director of the Irish Centre of Human Rights at NUI Galway, and Professor Ray Murphy – also from NUIG’s Centre of Human Rights.

Speaking on the recommendations, Minsister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan said the commissioners being recommended for appointment bring a wide range of valuable experience, insights and persepectives that will enhance the body’s role in protecting human rights and equality in Ireland.