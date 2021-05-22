Government project to explore “stigmatising” language used against survivors of mother and baby homes

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Government has announced a new joint project with researchers at NUIG on language, terminology and representation in Mother and Baby Homes.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman says the aim is to highlight the “stigmatising and labelling” language that has been used in the past.

The new joint project will examine language, terminology and representation of those directly affected by the Mother and Baby Homes and related institutions.

Launching the project, Minister O’Gorman noted there is a particular challenge in Ireland in finding ways to adequately address the failings of the past.

He offered the new project will help inform responses by Government departments and agencies in the future, to avoid further victimisation and labelling.

Minister O’Gorman says while it alone is an important project, it forms part of the Government’s wider Strategic Action Plan developed in response to the Final Report of the Commission of Investigation.

The research team is led by Professor Caroline McGregor from the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre and Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley from the Tuam Oral History Project.

They say the project will be informed by the views and lived experiences of survivors, and will take its lead from those directly affected by the issues.

There will be four public consultations on the project, and the steering committee will include four members of the Mother and Baby Homes Collaborative Forum.