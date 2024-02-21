Government opposes Derrybrien Wind Farm Bill at Second Stage in Seanad

The Government has opposed a bill in the Seanad which seeks to stop the decommissioning of Derrybrien Wind Farm.

The 70-turbine wind farm was shut down by the EU in the aftermath of a peat-slide which resulted in large scale pollution, including the killing of some 50,000 fish.

Senator Michael McDowell led proceedings at the bill’s Second Stage last evening, saying further environmental damage by the wind farm is unlikely.

This Bill’s aim is to ensure that the wind farm at Derrybrien which, operational, can power 30,000 homes, will not be dismantled and scrapped.

Minister of State for Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien, provided these reasons for the Government’s decision to oppose the bill

Speaking in reaction, Senator McDowell, says locals are behind their bill, and pleaded with Government to change its mind:

The matter will continue to be discussed in the Seanad today