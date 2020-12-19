Government needs to provide clear roadmap for businesses in Covid disarray – Fitzmaurice

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called for the Government to provide a clear roadmap for hospitality businesses which he said are in disarray as a result of Covid 19.

It has been reported this morning that restaurants and pubs that serve food must once again close on December the 30th.

Speaking further on the matter, he added: “Businesses, some of which had been closed for months, were given the green light to open at the beginning of this month.

“The hospitality sector in particular has taken a massive hit this year as a result of Covid-19 and the lockdowns. Hotels, pubs and restaurants have all suffered in 2020.

“However, when the Government previously outlined they would be open for the Christmas period, extensive planning went into their reopenings.

“Staff were brought back, with many of them having been in receipt of the Covid payment, and orders for stock were lodged.

“Due to the difficult financial year, many of these businesses do not much finances in reserve. Placing these orders, and then being told after they have been opened for little more than a week or so that they will have to close again is unacceptable.

“I have been inundated with calls from people in the industry who feel this Christmas will be the ruination of their business as a result of the chopping and changing of plans announced by this Government and NPHET.

“Definitive decisions need to be made and stuck too. Businesses, as well as their suppliers, cannot afford to be following one plane – only for that to be thrown on its head in a matter of days,” he concluded.