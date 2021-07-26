Government housing body to deliver 217 homes in the city by 2023

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Government housing body Respond is set to deliver 217 homes in Galway city by 2023.

Respond’s current housing programme, which began in 2018, set out a target of delivering 284 homes in the city.

To-date the organisation has deliver 68 homes including 49 on the Headford Road and Castlegar in the first phase.

The Castlegar development at Caireal Mor consists of a mix of 15 two, three and four bed houses.

Nationwide Respond delivered 572 new social and affordable homes in 2020 despite the challenges of Covid-19.

The organisation also reported that it welcomed more than 2,400 new tenants to its properties and commenced construction on a further 907 new homes.

Respond CEO Declan Dunne says they are on track to deliver all the Galway units on time.