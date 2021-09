print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €50 thousand has been awarded to support social enterprises across Galway.

The funding is part of a package worth €1m for 120 enterprises nationwide, under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021.

It aims to provide funding for the purchase of equipment or the carrying out of repair or refurbishment works.

€30,500 has been allocated to Galway County, while a further €20 thousand has been awarded for social enterprises in Galway City.