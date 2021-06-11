Government funding for coastal rehabilitation project on the Aran Islands

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €70,000 in Government funding has been announced for a coastal rehabilitation project on the Aran Islands.

Caomhnú Árann is to received the grant to rehabilitate coastal habitats through grazing management.

The Aran Islands project is one of 24 nationwide which have been allocated a combined €3 million under the Department of Agriculture’s Open Call for Farm and Community Biodiversity Initiatives.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett says the response the Department got to the call proves there is huge concern about and interest in biodiversity in Ireland.