Government facing ‘uphill battle’ to secure high uptake of Covid-19 vaccine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed that just over half of people here would get a Covid-19 vaccine.

The figures show the government faces an uphill battle to secure a high uptake of the jab once it gets official approval.

This new poll commissioned by the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has found 55pc would get the Covid-19 vaccine if one was available.

One third were unsure and 12pc would turn it down.

The ‘at risk’ over 65s are the most likely to take the vaccine, followed by people aged 35 to 44.

Younger people were the least likely to get the jab.

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar recently revealed he and the Government were optimistic about the rollout of a vaccine early next year.