Government criticized over lack of psychologist appointments in the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD is criticising the Government over the lack of clinical psychologist appointments in the west.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says the HSE recruitment embargo is causing waiting lists for child and adolescent mental health services to soar.

Despite the growing lists, he says no new clinical psychologists have been appointed in Galway this year and only one was appointed in 2018.

The number of whole time equivalent early intervention psychologists has fallen from 5.6 to 3.7 in Galway since 2018.

Meanwhile, no new clinical psychologists have been employed for ASD Athenry services for Galway in the last two years.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says clinical psychologists are being forced abroad for work – while patients are left waiting for essential services.

