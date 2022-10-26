Government criticised as up to 1,000 Connemara pupils left without hot meals

The Government is being criticised after around 1,000 Connemara pupils have been left without a hot meals service.

It’s after food services company Connemara Catering withdrew services to 14 DEIS schools in the region.

The DEIS programme focuses on providing additional supports to schools where children may experience education disadvantages.

Connemara Catering says it’s impossible to continue providing hot meals – as the Government hasn’t increased the €1.90 fee paid per meal in almost 20 years.

Speaking to Galway Talks, owner Patrick McDonncha argues it can’t be done – and the rate would need to be at least €3 to make the service viable.