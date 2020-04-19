Government to consider re-opening schools for 1 day a week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is considering re-opening schools for one day a week as part of plans to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Health Minister’s told the Sunday Independent it’s one of the options being looked at.

He also says pubs packed with people won’t be allowed until there’s an effective vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says there’s been a drop in the number of people admitted to hospital from Covid-19.

The number of people in hospitals has fallen to only 16 per cent of cases, while 2.3 per cent are in intensive care units.

Minister Simon Harris says the number of new cases needs to be reduced before the Government can ease the restrictions.

